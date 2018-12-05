Nokia 8.1 promo video emerges ahead of today’s launch event

Nokia X7 was announced in China back in October this year. And, it is alleged to be launched in the international markets with the moniker Nokia 8.1. The global launch event is all set to take place later today in Dubai. With a few more hours left for the announcement of this device, an official promo video of the upcoming Nokia smartphone has leaked online.

The promo video has been leaked by NokiaPowerUser. It is a 30-second clip, which shows the key features of the device and there is nothing new. It mentions the rear camera with optical image stabilization capability and the ZEISS branding as well. With this feature, the device is said to be capable of capturing superior images even in low-light conditions.

When it comes to the selfie camera, it is seen to have AI capabilities for better-looking portrait photos. Also, the bokeh blur is listed as one of the camera features.

On the display front, the Nokia 8.1 will have a Pure Display, which is one of its highlighted features. This display will support HDR10 content. In the end, the video hints at three color variants - Steel Copper, Blue Silver and Iron Steel.

Last week, we came across a massive leak revealing the press renders, key specifications and features of the Nokia 8.1. Going by the same, the smartphone will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. It is also said to arrive with Android 9 Pie out of the box and belong to the Android One program as the previously launched Nokia smartphones. The device is said to get the power from a 3500mAh battery operating within.

In the meantime, HMD Global has sent out media invites for the launch of an event to happen in India on December 10. As Nokia 7.1 has been launched in the country lately for Rs. 19,999, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 to be launched at this event. However, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the device that will be brought to the country at the event next week.

Watch the Nokia 8.1 promo video here

