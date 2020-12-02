Nokia C3 Receives Price Cut In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia C3 smartphone has received a price cut in India. The base variant of 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage is now available at Rs. 6,999, whereas the 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage variant will be priced for Rs. 7,999.

However, the base variant is now available at Rs. 6,499 and the 3GB variant is priced for Rs. 6,999, which means that the 2GB variant received a price cut of Rs. 500 and the 3GB variant get discounts of Rs. 1,000, reports Mahesh Telecom. This means that a discount is available in the offline store too. Besides, the price cut is also reflecting on the company's website. The company launched the smartphone this year in August and it is already available in two colour options, such as Nordic Blue and Sand.

Nokia C3 Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display and dual SIM (Nano). It runs Android 10 OS and has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. The smartphone supports 2GB of RAM + 16GB of storage and 3GB of RAM+ 32GB in-house storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB. On the camera front, the Nokia C3 supports an 8MP camera along with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an LED flash. Upfront, you'll get a 5MP camera for selfies and videos.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 3,040 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. It also has sensors like proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light. It also has a fingerprint scanner and Google Assistant. It weighs 184.5 grams and measures 159.6x77x8.69mm.

