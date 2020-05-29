ENGLISH

    HMD Global Announces Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen

    HMD Global has launched three new smartphones in the market, namely the Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and the Nokia C2 Tennen. The three new Nokia smartphones cater to the affordable and budget segments. While there are differences in their features, all these phones have a dedicated Google Assistant button and run Android 10.

    Nokia C5 Endi is the high-end variant with a $169.99 price tag, roughly Rs. 12,700. Next is the Nokia C2 Tava, a budget smartphone for $109.99, around Rs. 8,300 for the base variant. Lastly, the Nokia C2 Tennen starts from $69.99, approximately Rs. 5,200.

    HMD Global launched these smartphones in the US and is exclusive to the telecom carrier Cricket Wireless presently. Among these, the Nokia C2 Tava is already available at Cricket Wireless' online and offline stores; the Nokia C5 Endi is set to go on sale from June 5, and the Nokia C2 Tennen will go on sale from June 15.

    The Nokia C5 Endi is a 6.5-inch HD+ smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and comes with a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There's a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor.

    The Nokia C5 Endi is available in a Deep Midnight Blue color option and runs stock Android 10. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to last up to two days. Additional features like AI Face Unlock, AI scene detection, Portrait mode, and so on are also packed in the Nokia C5 Endi.

    The Nokia C2 Tava packs a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is the mid-range smartphone among the three. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor with a 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, with further expansion up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. There's a dual-camera module with an 8MP main autofocus camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

    The camera is equipped with Recommended Shot, Portrait Mode, and other features. There's a 5MP selfie camera. Some of the other features of the Nokia C2 Tava include a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone is listed with a single Tempered Blue color option.

    The cheapest of the three phones is the Nokia C2 Tennen. Most of the features are similar to that of the Nokia C2 Tava, including the MediaTek Helio A22 processor and the 2GB RAM. The camera specifications are also the same with an 8MP main autofocus camera and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The Nokia C2 Tennen is available in Steel color variant

    At the moment, there's no clear cut difference between the Nokia C2 Tava and the Nokia C2 Tennen. More differentiating factors are expected surface once the C2 Tennen goes on sale on June 15.

    Read More About: news smartphones nokia hmd global
    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020

