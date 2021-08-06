Nokia XR20 Teardown Video Shows It Could Be Tough To Repair News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, HMD Global took the wraps off a new rugged smartphone - Nokia XR20. Now, the device has undergone a teardown showing its ruggedness. The video shows that the latest Nokia smartphone appears to be very strong and durable. Also, it reflects the track record of Nokia, which is a champion in churning out durable devices.

Nokia XR20 Teardown

The teardown video of the Nokia XR20 shows the durable and user-friendly innards used to produce the smartphone. These include rubberized sides and an aluminum mid-frame that is thick to shield the innards and withstand bends. Furthermore, the video shows the ease with which one can open the smartphone's plastic back.

Notably, the screen of the Nokia XR20 can be replaced when required and it can be done without causing damage to the smartphone. The Nokia smartphone in question arrives with an IP68 rating that makes it water and dust-resistant. It can withstand 1.5 meters of depth underwater for up to 60 minutes. To keep it protected, the Nokia XR20's USB Type-C port and the loudspeaker are protected with rubber gaskets, thereby adding to its ruggedness.

Nokia XR20 Repairability Score

While the Nokia XR20 is rugged, the same reason makes its repairability tough. Well, the repairability score of the latest offering from Nokia is 6.5 on a scale of 10. This is just above the midpoint. While it is not too difficult to remove many components, the screen replacement requires expertise and care. It is important to remove the backplate, top cover and the swappable battery to replace the screen. Replacing the screen also needs to completely remove the adhesive and then access the flex and unplug it.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

To recap its specs, the Nokia XR20 bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that we saw on the Nokia X20. The screen comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It uses an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor based on the 8nm process. This processor is teamed up with an Adreno 619 GPU alongside 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space. It has support for dual nano SIM card slots but the hybrid card slot lets users choose between a second SIM or a microSD card.

Running Android 11 without any customizations, the Nokia XR20 uses a 48MP main camera with ZEISS Optics and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Also, there is an 8MP front camera for selfies. Other goodies include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a Google Assistant button, a 3.5mm audio jack, extra loud stereo speakers OZO Playback and more. A 4630mAh battery fuels the device with 18W wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging support.

Our Thoughts On Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 is designed for the long haul. It can withstand any intense situation with its ultra-solid case. It is one of the toughest display glass available. The smartphone is resistant to scratches, drops, temperature, and water. It also comes with up to 4 years of updates and OS upgrades, which is up to 2025.

