Just In
- 13 min ago Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro Renders, Key Specs Out
- 18 min ago Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone's Full Specs, Design Revealed Via TENAA; Another Q Series Phone?
- 58 min ago Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 90 Plus Review: Affordable Earphones For Everyone
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale: Special Discount Offers On New Budget Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth & Shehnaaz To Enter As Special Guests? Adhyayan Suman's Ex Maera To Participate?
- News Secretary Blinken begins India visit today: Here is what is on the agenda
- Finance 7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Govt Announces DA Hike For State Govt Employees
- Sports Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar handed track ban
- Automobiles New Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch: Available Without Tripper Navigation, New Colours & More
- Education TNGASA 2021: Tamil Nadu Arts And Science College Application Process Begins
- Lifestyle Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Looks Gorgeous In Her Victorian Lace Wedding Gown
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Nokia XR20 With Rugged Design, Military Certification Launched; Price, Specs
Nokia XR20 is the latest offering from HMD Global, offering a rugged design and claims to last longer than most other devices. The company says the new Nokia XR20 is a no-compromise smartphone and could last a lifetime in terms of both software and hardware. Here's everything you need to know about the Nokia XR20.
Nokia XR20 Price In India
The Nokia XR20 is available in a single model with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The smartphone is priced at USD 550, which makes the Nokia XR20 price in India around Rs. 41,000. The rugged smartphone is offered in Ultra Blue and Granite Grey color options and will begin sale on August 24. However, the Nokia XR20 availability in India or other markets is still under wraps.
Nokia XR20 Features, Design
One of the prominent features of the Nokia XR20 is its design. The smartphone comes with a MIL-STD810H certification, protecting it from drops as high as 1.8 meters. The ruggedized casing on the Nokia XR20 is paired with IP68 protection and a Gorilla Glass Victus screen protector. The smartphone also includes stereo speakers rated at up to 96dB with OZO playback technology.
The Nokia XR20 flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and offers up to 550 nits of peak brightness. It can work seamlessly even with wet fingers or with gloves. The design also includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera in the front, housed in the punch-hole cutout.
Nokia XR20 Specifications
Going under the hood, the Nokia XR20 draws power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS and users get four years of monthly security updates and three years of OS updates.
Plus, there's a 4,630 mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. Nokia claims the device can last up to two days with the battery, despite being under 5,000 mAh capacity. The rugged design, guaranteed updates, and the specs make Nokia XR20 a worthy buy, especially if you're looking for a long-term investment in a smartphone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947