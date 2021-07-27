Nokia XR20 With Rugged Design, Military Certification Launched; Price, Specs News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia XR20 is the latest offering from HMD Global, offering a rugged design and claims to last longer than most other devices. The company says the new Nokia XR20 is a no-compromise smartphone and could last a lifetime in terms of both software and hardware. Here's everything you need to know about the Nokia XR20.

Nokia XR20 Price In India

The Nokia XR20 is available in a single model with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The smartphone is priced at USD 550, which makes the Nokia XR20 price in India around Rs. 41,000. The rugged smartphone is offered in Ultra Blue and Granite Grey color options and will begin sale on August 24. However, the Nokia XR20 availability in India or other markets is still under wraps.

Nokia XR20 Features, Design

One of the prominent features of the Nokia XR20 is its design. The smartphone comes with a MIL-STD810H certification, protecting it from drops as high as 1.8 meters. The ruggedized casing on the Nokia XR20 is paired with IP68 protection and a Gorilla Glass Victus screen protector. The smartphone also includes stereo speakers rated at up to 96dB with OZO playback technology.

The Nokia XR20 flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and offers up to 550 nits of peak brightness. It can work seamlessly even with wet fingers or with gloves. The design also includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera in the front, housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

Going under the hood, the Nokia XR20 draws power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS and users get four years of monthly security updates and three years of OS updates.

Plus, there's a 4,630 mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. Nokia claims the device can last up to two days with the battery, despite being under 5,000 mAh capacity. The rugged design, guaranteed updates, and the specs make Nokia XR20 a worthy buy, especially if you're looking for a long-term investment in a smartphone.

