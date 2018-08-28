OnePlus 6 now available for as low as Rs 31,999: How to grab the deal

OnePlus has recently launched its flagship killer OnePlus 6, with the launch of the smartphone the company has sure broken records. The company has launched this smartphone at a very low price as compared to other brands in the market with the same specification. Now the company has cut down the price of the smartphone through an offer. You can now purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 31,999.

OnePlus 6 offer

OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage was launched with a price tag of Rs 34,999. Now you can purchase the smartphone on Amazon India with an instant discount of Rs 1500 if you are making the payment with Axis Bank credit card. HDFC bank credit or debit cardholders can avail an instant discount of 5 percent, which might go up to Rs 1500.

You can also avail an extra discount of Rs 1500 upon the exchange value of your old smartphone. And, if you are an Idea postpaid user then you are eligible for a minimum discount of Rs 2000 on OnsPlus 6 purchase. Do note that this offer is only valid for Idea's Nirvana plan users. Existing OnePlus owners with Kota 811 account, which is opened before January 31, 2019, will receive ab accidental and liquid protection insurance of Rs 2000.

Amazon Prime subscribers will receive Rs 250 as their Amazon pay balance. Moreover, OnePlus 6 users who register via kindle app will get a promotional credit, which might go up to Rs 500. You can use this amount for purchasing e-books from the Kindle store.

OnePlus 6 specification

The smartphone comes with a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS 5.1.8 (the latest update), this smartphone can be updated to Android P Beta.

On the optical front, the OnePlus flagship sports a dual-camera setup at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor with dual-LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a Sony IMX519 sensor, EIS and OIS and the secondary camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor with the same aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.