OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench listing with Android 9.0 Pie and 8GB RAM

OnePlus 6T will be official later this month. We already have a few official confirmations giving us hints about what we can expect to see in the upcoming flagship killer. In addition to the confirmations, there are a number of leaks and speculations revealing all the details of this device. One such recent leak is the Geekbench listing of the 6T shedding light on its key specifications.

OnePlus 6T benchmark listing

WinFuture has spotted the benchmark listing alleged to be that of the OnePlus 6T. The listing shows that the smartphone might arrive with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. This isn't surprising as the OnePlus 6 received the Android Pie update already. However, the 6T will be one of the few smartphones to be launched with Android Pie out of the box.

Besides the OS, the benchmark listing does shed light on a few key specifications as well. Going by the same, the device is tipped to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 1.77GHz. This processor is listed along with 8GB of RAM. Notably, the model number of the device in the benchmark listing is FS FS P8801.

From the Geekbench listing, it can be seen that the alleged model of OnePlus 6T has managed to score 2510 and 8639 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

OnePlus 6T launch date

OnePlus 6T is slated to be unveiled on October 30 in New York. The device will also be launched in India on the same day. Interested fans can attend the event by purchasing the invite from the official OnePlus website. Even the pre-orders for the smartphone are open on Amazon India, Croma stores and OnePlus Experience Stores pan India. The sale is said to debut from November 2. However, there is no word regarding its pricing.

What we know

As mentioned above, several features have already been confirmed by the company. It is known that the 6T will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and sport an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, it is expected to feature a waterdrop notch on top of the screen and arrive with a juicier battery of 3700mAh capacity.