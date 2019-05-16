This OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up camera publicity stunt video will leave you amazed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu We bet you might not have seen such a promo video ever!

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive smartphone from the brand ever. Also, it is the first one from the company to feature a pop-up selfie, which is a recent trend in the smartphone arena. Undoubtedly, this design element has resulted in a notchless display and all-screen front, which looks premium. But it raise concerns regarding the durability of the camera mechanism.

Many OnePlus fans and prospective buyers might feel doubtful it the motorized pop-up selfie camera will work fine and be durable. There could be concerns regarding accidental falls and everyday wear and tear. Of course, OnePlus has cleared these by saying that it will be fine with a minimum of 300,000 pops throughout the lifetime of the smartphone and this is over five users of heavy use. Also, the camera will automatically retract when the phone detects a fall.

OnePlus 7 Pro pop-up camera durability test

Now, the company has come up with a promo video, which is a publicity stunt showing that the pop-up selfie camera is no fragile component. Well, you can see that the camera module is used to lift a heavy cement slab weighing 22.3 kg in this video. Undoubtedly, this video is a testament to the durability of the pop-up camera mechanism.

We sure that you will not find yourself in such a situation wherein your phone's pop-up camera module will be lifting anything as seen here. But it is good to know the camera's durability and strength.

OnePlus 7 Pro is mettle

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were launched on Tuesday at an event in Bangalore and a few other cities across the world. Just a day after the launch, the renowned YouTube channel JerryRigEverything subjected the OnePlus 7 Pro to a series of durability tests to check its resistance to scratches, extreme temperature and bending. Notably, the device survived the test without much damage, thanks to the durable build.