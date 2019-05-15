OnePlus 7 Pro proves its mettle during durability tests News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oneplus 7 Pro durability test has been carried out by Zack Nelson on his popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

OnePlus finally unveiled its highly anticipated OnePlus 7 series yesterday. The company had hosted the launch event at three different locations including Bengaluru, New York and, London at the same time. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer showcased both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro at the launch event and as expected they both offer some impressive set of hardware.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been the main attraction of the launch. With some top-of-the-line features such as a Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple lens camera setup and others, the device is surely going to give a tough time to the other flagships in the market. It has been only a day since the smartphones have been officially announced and it has already been put through a durability test.

The Oneplus 7 Pro durability test has been carried out by Zack Nelson on his popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Nelson had put the OnePlus 7 Pro through a series of durability test where it survived without getting completely damaged. OnePlus 7 Pro was first put through a display durability test. The device comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ display panel which has a Corning Gorilla 6 protection.

As usual, the display was tested for scratches which were noticeable at level 6 of the Mohs hardness scale. At level 7, the scratches were slightly deeper. This suggests that the display can resist scratches to a certain level. The in-display fingerprint scanner was also responsive and functioning properly at the Mohs hardness scale's level 7.

Following the display scratch test, Nelson also carried out a bend and burn test on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Surprisingly, the display survived the burn test even after a minute of it being exposed to the flames. The display didn't show any black pixels which are usually visible on other AMOLED panels when they are put through the burn test.

As for the bend test, the device survived this one as well. The display didn't crack and also the frame didn't bend when it was put through this test. The latest durability test on the OnePlus 7 Pro suggests a premium build quality which can easily survive accidental scratches and drops. With the high-end specifications and rugged build quality, we expect the device to be a hit amongst the masses.