    OnePlus 8 Series Key Specs Confirmed: Snapdragon 865 SoC, UFS 3.0 And LPDDR5 RAM

    By
    |

    After several months of leaks and speculations, OnePlus recently confirmed that its next-generation flagship models will be launched on April 14. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the company will host the launch event online. While we have already seen many reports revealing what we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, here is an official confirmation regarding the processor.

    OnePlus 8 Series Key Specs Confirmed: SD 865 SoC, UFS 3.0, LPDDR5 RAM

     

    OnePlus has confirmed a few key specifications of the OnePlus 8 series via its community page. Furthermore, the official community page listing also reveals that there will be UFS 3.0 standard onboard flash storage.

    Snapdragon 865 SoC Confirmed!

    The company's CEO Pete Lau detailed the improvements that we can see in the next-generation flagship smartphones. Going by the same, the device will arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is touted to deliver 25% improved CPU, GPU, and energy efficiency over the previous generation smartphones.

    Also, it is claimed that the SoC will provide a 16% reduction in power consumption while capturing videos and a 40% increase in video noise pixel processing power. Furthermore, Pete claims that its AI performance is at 2x faster than its predecessor with the Hexagon 698 DSP and can deliver 35% better power efficiency.

    Advanced Memory Specs

    In addition, the smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series are likely to feature LPDDR5 RAM, which is the first time in an OnePlus device. And, the transfer rate is touted to reach 6400Mbps at 51.2Gbps bandwidth and 45% reduced power consumption than LPDDR4. It is likely to use UFS 3.0 flash storage that can increase the read and write speeds up to 1700Mbps. Also, there will be Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster for enhanced performance.

    Other Features To Expect

    Besides this, we recently came across a report that confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be launched with the Always-on Display feature with the AMOLED display. Furthermore, the existing OnePlus smartphones will get the much-awaited feature via a future update. We have also seen confirmation that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphones will arrive with 120Hz refresh rate display, 5G connectivity support, and more.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
