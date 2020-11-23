OnePlus 9 Case Renders Reveal Possible Design, Punch-Hole Display And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are just a few months away from the unveiling of the next-generation flagship smartphone - OnePlus 9. Already, we have been coming across numerous leaks and reports regarding the upcoming smartphone. Now, fresh reports reveal that the case renders of the device that gives us a hint of what we can expect in terms of design and looks.

OnePlus 9 Case Renders

The leaked case renders spotted by GizmoChina show the OnePlus 9 clad in a transparent bumper case along with reinforced corners for shock absorbance in case the phone falls. As seen in the images, the smartphone appears to have a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. The screen is flat and is likely to arrive with a high refresh rate as seen in the other recent flagship smartphones launched of late.

The rear of the smartphone appears to have a rectangular housing for the three rear camera sensors. Notably, this is one camera sensor lesser than that of the OnePlus 8T launched recently. However, we doubt this as the flagship smartphone is expected to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear. Of this camera module, two sensors are believed to be the primary and ultra-wide-angle lenses as these appear to be big. The other notable aspects include a third camera sensor, which is smaller and a round LED flash unit.

OnePlus 9 Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 875 SoC, which is yet to be announced by the chipmaker Qualcomm. It is likely to run Android 11 topped with OxygenOS 11. The AMOLED display is likely to flaunt a fast refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate as mentioned above and get the power from a battery with support for 65W fast wired charging.

Given the usual time frame of OnePlus smartphones, we can expect the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to see the light of the day in March next year. Until then, we need to wait for further reports to reveal more details regarding these upcoming smartphones.

