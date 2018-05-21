OnePlus could soon phase-out its Dash charge branding

OnePlus has boasted about its proprietary fast-changing technology, called the Dash charge, during the launch of its OnePlus 3 back in 2016. However, the company didn't even name-drop it once even with the release of its latest flagship killer OnePlus 6 last week. This comes in line with the branding in promotions and publicity in India.

Now, adding on to the changes the Dash Charge cables are also available on the company's online store and are being called as 'Fast Charge'. The change in name was first spotted by a Twitter user Gregory Jimenez (@gregoryjiminezp) recently.

It is being reported that the company is working on Phasing-out the Dash Charge. This might come as a surprise at first, however, the company gave a perfect reason behind the name-drop. As per Android Police, the EU has recently rejected OnePlus's application for using the 'Dash Charge' branding in following the opposition from two company's including Amazon and Bragi which is an audio company.

After the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) rejected OnePlus's application on the basis of the application filed by Amazon and the other company. It is being reported that OnePlus is looking towards switching to a different brand name instead of challenging the decision. But, OnePlus is still using the same branding in India which was noted on the Amazon India listing for the OnePlus 6.

Also, OnePlus further said that it had already filed to register a trademark for the Dash Charge name in the US and EU back in 2016. However, the application was rejected in last March. This was after Amazon and Bragi opposed giving it to OnePlus stating 'Likelihood of Confusion'. The reason why these companies opposed granting the Dash charge name to OnePlus is that Bragi sells Bluetooth earbuds that are bent under Dash Pro branding, while Amazon has a 'Dash Replenishment Service' that allows IoT devices to automatically order goods from Amazon website.