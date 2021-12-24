OnePlus Nord 2 CE Launch Unlikely Before Feb 2022; New Launch Timeline, Specs News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch has been rumored for several weeks. The much-anticipated handset was previously expected to be unveiled in early 2022 by OnePlus. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will not be released before February of next year. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE, which was released in June of this year.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE, codenamed Ivan, is said to be in the works. The handset with the model number IV2201 was recently discovered in the Bureau of Indian Standards database (BIS). The fact that it was listed on the BIS meant that it would be available in India soon. However, tipster Yogesh Brar, who recently released the Nord 2 CE's essential specs, claims that the formal launch will take a few weeks.

This suggests that the Chinese company may release the OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 by the end of the month or early in January, followed by the Nord 2 CE by the end of January or early February. However, the debut of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is yet to be announced. The latest 5G smartphone in the OnePlus Nord series recently appeared on the BIS certification platform, indicating an imminent launch.

One Plus Nord 2 CE Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE details have previously been leaked online in their entirety. It is intended to run on OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. A 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate could be included in the forthcoming OnePlus device. According to leaked renders, the device would include a hole-punch display.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE would be using the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The forthcoming device is expected to have a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to have a triple rear camera. Leaked renders showed a rectangular-shaped camera module at the rear. It'll have a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It could have a 16MP front camera for pictures and videos.

For security, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is anticipated to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 4,500 mAh battery of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumored to support 65W fast charging.

A 3.5mm audio jack is also expected to be included. It is also likely to include an alert slider. It is expected to cost between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000 in India. It might come in a variety of hues, including Jet Black and Green.

image source: 91mobiles

