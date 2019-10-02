Oppo A11 With Quad-Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Spotted Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its affordable 'A' series. Called the Oppo A11, the smartphone has leaked online revealing some key specifications including a quad-rear camera setup and an HD+ display.

Notably, the Chinese manufacturer has extended its 'A' series with the launch of A9 2020 which also features a quad-camera setup. It seems that the upcoming device will retain some features from the A9 2020.

Oppo A11 Listed On China Telecom Website

The Oppo A11 has shown up with PCHM10 model number on the China Telecom's portal. It is worth noting that TENNA also listed an Oppo device with the same model number (PCHM10) which was speculated to be the A9s. But, the latest leak put those rumors to rest.

Going by the listing, the Oppo A11 will come with an HD+ display measuring 6.5-inches. It will offer 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The listing doesn't reveal the processor, but suggest a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

However, some previous leaks have indicated an octa-core chipset with 2.0GHz clock speed and 256GB expandable storage. Besides, it might come pre-installed with Android Pie OS layered with a Color OS user interface.

As for the optics, the device will offer a quad-camera setup similar to the Oppo A9 2020. The setup will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP tertiary camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It is likely to offer a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The device might come with a conventional fingerprint reader instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options are likely to be a microUSB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rounding off the spec-sheet could be a 5,000 mAh battery.

