Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Dual Camera Officially Announced: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched multiple budget smartphones this year and has added another new product to 'A' series. The company has announced the A12s which has some basic set of hardware such as a dual rear camera setup and an HD+ display. It features a similar design as the standard Oppo A12 which was announced a few months ago.

Oppo A12s Hardware And Software

The Oppo A12s is packed with the same display as the standard model, i.e, a 6.2-inch LCD display. It comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and has a waterdrop notch. Also, it has narrow bezels (except for the chin).

The device gets its power from the entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It has been announced in single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It can accommodate up to 256GB microSD card.

Speaking of the cameras, the dual-lens setup at the rear comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The notch upfront has a 5MP sensor to click selfies. The smartphone will come pre-loaded with Android 10-based Color OS 6.1 user interface.

The device features a fingerprint scanner at the back panel for security. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Completing the package is a 4,230 mAh battery unit.

When Will Oppo A12s Go Up For Sale?

The Oppo A12s has been announced with $129 (approx Rs. 9,713) price tag. It features a matte-textured rear panel and is launched in blue and grey colour options. The company has introduced the device in Cambodia and is likely to bring it to the other markets soon. But, no specific timeline has been announced yet.

Oppo has been consistent in refreshing its budget smartphone series with new launches. The company has picked up pace like other brands in resuming sales and services of its products post the lockdown situation all across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We are waiting for Oppo to reveal its plan to launch the A12s and other models in India and will keep you posted on the same.

