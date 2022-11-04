Oppo A98 Design, Specs Revealed By TENAA: Can It Be A Good Upper Mid-Range Device? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Recently, the Oppo A58 5G stopped by China Telecom's website revealing its launch date and other information. Rumors suggest that Oppo is readying another smartphone, Oppo A98, to launch alongside the Oppo A58 5G on November 11, 2022, in China. The alleged smartphone has also visited the TENAA certification website revealing its design. But, does the Oppo A98 pack anything special and can it be a good upper-midrange option?

What Makes The Oppo A98 An Interesting Device?

Going by the images on TENAA, it is evident that the smartphone flaunts a curved display. It also boasts a premium-looking design at the rear with a gradient finish. Not a lot of mid-range or upper mid-range devices come with a curved display, which gives the Oppo A98 the upper hand.

The device looks similar to the recently leaked Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone from Oppo's sub-brand Realme and will lock horns with it in the market. The exteriors may be similar, but the Oppo A98 is expected to pack in different internals compared to the Realme device. Let's have a look at its specifications.

Oppo A98: Specifications (Rumored)

According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo A98 smartphone measures 162.3 x 74.3 x 7.7mm and weighs around 171 grams. It seems like a fairly compact device with a thickness of just 7.7mm. The smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 10-bit panel with FullHD+ and 120Hz refresh rate.

Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station), claims that the Oppo A98 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It is a potent chipset and can offer a very smooth experience in daily life as well as gaming. For reference, the iQOO Z5 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, and Motorola Edge 20, among others are also powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Talking about its cameras, the Oppo A98 could boast a 108MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by the 16MP sensor housed in the punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4690mAh battery under its hood. It could get 67W fast charging support. The device may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage in select markets. It might run on ColorOS skin based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

