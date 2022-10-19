Oppo Find Flip Specifications Leaked, Will Target The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

With the advent of touchscreen smartphones, the candy bar form factor became the most preferred and practical choice for manufacturers. But now, owing to the progress in foldable display technologies, flip phones are slowly returning to the market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and the Moto Razr 2022 are two prime examples. Especially, the Galaxy Z Flip series has been doing exceedingly well since last year and Oppo realizes that it could take a pie of this growing segment.

Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station), claims that Oppo's new foldable device will be christened, Oppo Find Flip, and will join the Oppo Find N, which is a horizontal folding smartphone. DCS has also revealed some key aspects of the device. Let's see if it can go against the segment leader Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Oppo Find Flip: Will It Be A Worthy Contender To The Galaxy Z Flip4?

According to DCS, the Oppo Find Flip will boast two displays. The primary display will be a 6.8-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and might get a high screen refresh rate. The secondary screen will be a 3.26-inch OLED display, which can be used to view notifications, reply to messages, handle calls, control music, click selfies, and more.

Going by the leaked specs, the Oppo Find Flip has a slightly bigger main screen and a significantly larger cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip4, which comes with 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch displays. The Oppo Find Flip could be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor or the Dimensity 9200 processor from MediaTek's stable. The Galaxy Z Flip4 uses a generation-old Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Talking about its cameras, the Oppo Find Flip will be equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calling. DCS didn't reveal whether it will come with a notch or a punch-hole camera cutout on the main screen. But, we expect a futuristic foldable phone like the Oppo Find Flip to sport a punch-hole camera cutout or an in-display camera sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with dual 12MP sensors.

The smartphone will get a dual camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter. The Oppo Find Flip will be powered by a 4300mAh battery under its hood. Its charging specifications are unknown at the moment, but Oppo is a pioneer in fast charging technology, so expect nothing less than 50W fast charging support, which would give it an edge over the Galaxy Z Flip4's 25W charging.

Oppo Find Flip: Availability

Qualcomm will be holding its 2022 Summit in November, where it is expected to announce its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. We can expect Oppo to announce its flip smartphone soon after Qualcomm's event followed by a launch in early 2023. In terms of pricing expect the Oppo Find Flip to be priced between ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 in the Indian market.

Best Mobiles in India