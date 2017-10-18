Oppo F5 might feature 12MP dual cameras at the front, suggests new leak

The Oppo F5 is likely to be unveiled on October 26 in the Philippines and in India on November 2. Though the launch is a few more days ahead, we already know that the device might arrive with a new AI selfie technology.

Now, a new leak from a retail store in the Philippines has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. According to the same leaked by YugaTech via GSMArena, the Oppo F5 is believed to flaunt 12MP dual front-facing cameras. This is contradictory to the previous leak, which tipped that the smartphone might arrive with a single 16MP selfie camera. However, both the leaks hint that there will be a 20MP rear camera on board the Oppo F5.

Besides the camera aspects, the smartphone is said to adorn a 6-inch FHD+ display, which means that it will be the first full-screen smartphone from Oppo with an aspect ratio of 18:9 similar to Vivo V7+, Vivo X20, and X20 Plus. It is said to employ an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The other specifications of the Oppo F5 are said to include a 4000mAh battery, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone is believed to be pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat.

Furthermore, Oppo has revealed that the smartphone will arrive with the AI Beauty Recognition feature, which is a technology that will use artificial intelligence to detect the skin tone, age and gender of the subject in an image. This technology is said to be capable of analyzing the ambient lighting conditions by referencing other facial images in order to beautify a selfie. It is also said to be capable if differentiating between the male and female subjects, and infants and adults to enhancement the subjects in an image.