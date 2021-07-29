Oppo Joins Reliance Jio To Conduct 5G Trials With Reno 6 Series Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

The 5G trials have been started in the country, and all private telecom operators are testing networks with their partners along with smartphone makers. Similarly, Oppo announced that it has conducted 5G trials with Reliance Jio for the Reno 6 series.

"Oppo India has conducted a 5G standalone network trial for Reno6 Series under the 5G SA network environment provided by Jio at its 5G Lab. The trial for the Oppo Reno6 Series yielded highly positive results," the company said.

What Is Non-Standalone Technology?

These trials are conducted on non-standalone technology (NSA) networks. Notably, NSA technology relies on the 4G infrastructure to increase the 5G network and connectivity, while the SA network depends on the hardware.

For the unaware, the Oppo Reno 6 comes with 13 5G bands, while the Reno6 Pro features 11 5G bands. With the newly launched smartphones, it seems that Oppo is looking at the 5G ecosystem devices.

Realme And Lava Are In Talks With Telecom Operators for 5G Trials

It is worth noting that Oppo is not the only smartphone maker that is conducting 5G trials with the telecom operators. Recently, Realme announced that it is also in talks with telecom operators for testing the networks. The smartphone maker is in discussion with Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea for the trials.

"Realme is also inactive dialogues with the operators, to plan product compatibility in advance so that the trials could be done on the 5G networks as soon as they are available," MadhavSheth - VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

In fact, homegrown smartphone maker Lava recently told Gizbot that it is also in talks with all telecom operators for the trials. Notably, the company is also planning to launch a 5G smartphone near Diwali.

It is important to note that the Department of Telecommunication has allocated spectrum bands, including 700 MHz, 24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz, and 3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz to test the 5G network in the country.

However, one should not forget that there is no update on the auction, and several reports claim that TRAI is unlikely to revise the prices of the bands, which means that the auction might be a delay.

