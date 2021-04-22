Just In
Oppo K9 5G Renders Leaked Online; Another Affordable 5G Phone?
Oppo is gearing up for the launch of yet another mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Oppo K9 5G on May 6. Given the previous K series smartphones, the Oppo K9 5G is expected to be an affordable 5G smartphone with interesting specs. Now, the official renders of the Oppo K9 5G have been leaked online, giving us a peek into what to expect from Oppo's next 5G smartphone.
Oppo K9 5G Specifications
The Oppo K9 5G will boast a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and FHD+ resolution. As of now, there is no clarity if the phone will offer a high-refresh-rate display or will just come with a 60Hz refresh-rate display. On top of that, the display will also be protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.
The renders do confirm that the Oppo K9 5G will have a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. On top of that, the device is said to offer a 32MP selfie camera. Both cameras will use pixel binning technology to improve low-light photography.
The Oppo K9 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The smartphone might not feature a microSD card slot. Instead, the device is likely to offer dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE, VoLTE, and 5G capabilities on both slots. The smartphone will ship with Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top.
The Oppo K9 5G is touted to feature a 4200 mAh battery with dual 2100 mAh cells, supporting 65w fast charging, where, the fast charger is expected to be included in the retail package. Given the compact battery life, the phone also pretty light in weight with just 172grams, making it a thin-and-light smartphone.
Oppo K9 5G Expected Price
The specs sheet of the Oppo K9 5G looks interesting, and it is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000. The smartphone will initially be launched in China and will be launched across the globe in the next few months. Overall, the leak does give us a closer look at the next 5G capable smartphone from Oppo, which is likely to take on other 5G capable mid-range smartphones.
