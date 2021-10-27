Oppo Reno7 Series With OLED Display, 5G Support Certified; Oppo Fold Also Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno6 series has been doing well in the market with its powerful cameras and other premium features. Naturally, the company has already begun working on the next-gen Oppo Reno7 smartphone series. The latest report says the Oppo Reno7 and the Oppo Reno7 Pro have received certification from the 3C authority in China.

Oppo Reno7 Series Certified

Two Oppo phones with model numbers PFJM10 and PFDM00 have passed the Chinese 3C authority. Rumors suggest the two phones could be the Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro, tipped to launch in November in China. Going into the details, the certification reveals a couple of details of the alleged Oppo Reno7 series.

Here, the two Reno7 smartphones are tipped to include an Oppo charger with the model number VCA7JACH. The listing further reveals the charger supports up to 65W fast charging technology. Apart from this, the listing suggests both the phones support 5G, indicating these could be premium flagship devices.

Oppo Reno7 Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Recent reports revealed that Oppo Reno7 Pro+ might not be hitting the market this year. On the other hand, we'll be getting only the vanilla variant and a Pro model. The rumor mill says the Oppo Reno7 will flaunt a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model could include a larger display with a higher refresh rate.

Under the hood, reports suggest the Oppo Reno7 will run Dimensity 920 chipset, while the Pro model will get its power from the Dimensity 1200 processor. Apart from this, the Oppo Reno7 is said to feature a 50MP primary lens paired with an ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP portrait lens. The camera specs of the Oppo Reno7 Pro are still under wrap.

Oppo Fold Also In Works

At the same time, rumors suggest the popular OEM is working on a foldable phone, dubbed as the Oppo Fold. In fact, reports suggest this foldable phone could debut with similar 65W fast charging support as spotted on the Reno7 series. The Chinese 3C certification has revealed a few details of the alleged Oppo Reno7 series.

However, the other model could be the Oppo Fold, which the company has carefully guarded without many leaks. Hence, it's best to await an official confirmation regarding the Oppo Reno7 series as well as the Oppo Fold phone, which might also launch alongside in November.

