Oppo Reno7 Pro Front And Rear Panel Design Tipped; Expected Launch & Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno6 series successor dubbed the Reno7 series soon. The upcoming flagship lineup is expected to include three models - the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 Pro Plus just like its predecessor series. The display design of the standard variant was recently revealed. Now, the Pro model's design has been leaked online. Earlier, the camera and processor details were also revealed.

Oppo Reno7 Pro Design Tipped

The latest development by LetsGoDigital has given us a glimpse of the design of the Oppo Reno7 Pro. At the front, the handset will have a flat display along with thin bezels around the display. Further, the selfie camera will be placed into a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display.

At the rear, the camera sensors will come into a rectangular module. There will be a total of three sensors along with a quad-LED flash module which is seen below the sensors. The volume buttons will be on the left edge, while the power button is seen on the right edge and the speaker grille will be on the bottom edge.

Oppo Reno7 Pro: What More To Expect?

The Oppo Reno7 Pro model is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. Apart from this, other details like camera, battery, display size are still unknown. However, the camera features of the standard variant have already been tipped.

The phone is said to use a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor which will be assisted by a secondary Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a B/W portrait sensor. We expect the Pro model might come with the same sensor. However, we will suggest you to take this as speculation until more info comes out.

Oppo Reno7 Pro Expected Launch Timeline

As per the rumors, the Oppo Reno7 Pro will go official by end of this year alongside the other two models. Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the Reno7 series. We expect the brand will soon start teasing the arrival. Additionally, the high-end Reno7 Pro Plus might not come to the Indian market like its predecessor.

