Realme 2 Pro hands-on images confirm 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space

Oppo's sub-brand Realme is prepping to launch a new smartphone with upgraded specifications and features next week. Dubbed the Realme 2 Pro, this device is believed to be the most advanced phone to be launched by the company and have powerful hardware aspects.

Lately, we have come across some official confirmation regarding this upcoming smartphone. Now, a few hands-on images of the smartphone have been leaked by a Smartprix report revealing a few details.

Specifications we know so far

Based on the reports, we get to know that the Realme 2 Pro will arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. The leaked hands-on images have confirmed that the processor will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space that would be appealing to the gamers.

And, from the hands-on images, we get to know that there will be a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Notably, the same was also confirmed by a teaser video shared by the company. In addition to this, the device appears to flaunt a premium design with a glass sandwich design. It is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped by ColorOS 5.2. As confirmed by Realme, all the smartphones from the company will get the Android 9 Pie update sometime later this year.

Given that the recent offering from the company has a dual camera module at its rear, this one is also believed to flaunt a similar camera arrangement. However, we can expect some improvements though there is no confirmation.

Expected price and launch date

It is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 for the high-end variant. This means that the low-end variant with 6GB RAM should be relatively cheaper. And, we already have the invites from the company confirming the September 26 and 27 launch dates of the smartphone. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the Realme 2 Pro to rival with the other models in the similar price bracket. Notably, this segment is dominated by Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and other Chinese players.

Well, we will have to wait for a few more days to know what the company has to roll out of its sleeves for its fans in the country. Until then, we need to consider this report as a mere speculation.