Realme 2 Pro video teaser shows FullView display and dual rear cameras

It is confirmed that Realme 2 Pro is all set to be launched later this month. The company recently sent media invites confirming that the launch will take place on September 26 and 27. Now, Realme has come up with a new teaser hinting that the device will have a capacious battery and flaunt a stylish design.

The latest teaser comes with the title "Realme, Proud to be Young". The teaser reveals that the device will have a similar design as the newly launched Realme 2. However, we can expect the device to arrive with upgraded innards. It also reveals a few other details as seen below.

FullView display with Waterdrop notch

The teaser shared by the company sheds light on the FullView display of the smartphone is seen clearly with a waterdrop notch design. This makes us believe that the smartphone comes with the recent trends in the industry.

Dual rear cameras as Realme 2

While the Realme 1 came with a single rear camera, the Realme 2 has two cameras at the rear positioned horizontally at the top left corner. Likewise, the 2 Pro is teased to arrive with a similar camera arrangement.

Rear design revealed

In addition to the dual rear cameras, the video teaser shared by Realme confirms that the smartphone will arrive with a glass-like back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Though it will not have a diamond cut design, it renders a reflecting effect. Notably, the teaser reveals a version of the smartphone with a matte design. It is expected to arrive in a slew of colors but there is no word regarding the same for now.

Expected price in India

Realme 2 Pro is expected to be launched with upgraded specifications and cost relatively higher. Recently, we came across a report suggesting that the smartphone might be priced higher than the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 1 but fall under Rs. 20,000.

While the other details remain unknown, there are possibilities for this device to be launched with either the Snapdragon 636 SoC or the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Interestingly, the company CEO had confirmed that all the Realme phones will get the Android 9.0 Pie update hinting that the Realme 2 Pro will be one of the affordable devices to run the latest iteration of the OS.

As the launch of the device is just a few more days from now, we can get more clarity in the coming days.