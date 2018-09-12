Realme 2 sells 3.7 lakh units in two weeks

Realme, the Oppo sub-brand launched the Realme 2 smartphone back in August. Now, the brand has taken to Twitter to thank its fans in the country to have helped them achieve success in a short span of time. Well, the Realme 2 was available on flash sales twice and 3.7 lakh units of the device are touted to be sold for now.

Notably, the company managed to sell 2 lakh units of the smartphone in the first flash sale in less than 5 minutes. The second flash sale was hosted earlier this week and 1.7 lakh units of the device have been sold. This brings the overall sales in two flash sales to 3.7 lakh units.

Realme took to Twitter in order to thank the users for buying the device and helping them be successful. However, the company did not reveal anything regarding the future flash sales.

Realme 2 price in India

Realme 2 has been launched in two variants in the country. The base variant features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. With this pricing, this device becomes the first notch display smartphone to be priced under Rs. 10,000. While its predecessor is exclusive to Amazon India, this one is exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

For now, the smartphone is available in Diamond Red and Diamond Black color options. The company is yet to make the Diamond Blue color variant available. It was announced that the same will be available for sale from October.

Realme 2 Pro launch imminent

At the launch event of the Realme 2, the company did reveal that they will launch the Realme 2 Pro later this month. Going by the official statement and the media reports following the same, the Realme 2 Pro could be launched on September 28 with upgraded specifications and will be priced under Rs. 20,000. For now, there is no further information that is available regarding this upcoming smartphone. One thing we know is that it will arrive with better specifications and features than the Realme 2, which adds sense to the relatively higher pricing.