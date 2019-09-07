Realme 5 Firmware Update Adds Improved Camera Resolution And New Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 5, the latest budget smartphone series with a quad-camera setup went official in last month in India. The new series comes with two models - the Realme 5 and the 5 Pro and is packed with some good internals starting at Rs. 9,999. It has been only a few weeks since both the handsets went official but have received its first firmware update. Here is everything you need to know:

Realme 5 Firmware Update Details:

Realme has released an update for the standard Realme 5 with a firmware build RMX1911EX_11_A.12. The update weighs around 300MB in size and is being rolled out as an OTA with some improved functionalities and the latest security patch. The update is rolling out in batches and will be available to all the users gradually.

Realme 5 Update Changelog:

The first major change which the update brings is the addition of the August 2019 Android security patch. Besides, it improves the video calling capabilities on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The update brings a fix for general system-related bugs and improves the overall stability and performance.

It also brings enhancements in the resolution of the 12MP primary rear camera sensor and improves the bokeh effect as well.

Realme 5 Top Features:

The major highlight of the Realme 5 is a quad-camera setup that packs a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP camera tucked inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling.

At its heart, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset which is clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable). It ships with Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.0 skin. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch display that has 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and a 5,000mAh battery is what keeps the processor ticking.

