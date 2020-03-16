Realme 6i Tipped To Pack 48MP Quad-Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently introduced a new Realme 6 budget smartphone series in India. Now, the company is officially bringing another smartphone in this lineup with an affordable price tag. The upcoming handset is the Realme 6i whose existence has been tipped via leaks as well as the company itself. The handset is being touted as the world's first device to launch with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Now, some fresh details on its hardware have been shared.

The Realme 6i is said to launch with a quad-rear camera setup similar to its siblings. The primary camera will be a 48MP sensor backed with AI. The details on the remaining camera specs are yet to be disclosed. To capture selfies and for video calling, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP camera inside the waterdrop notch.

The handset is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor; making it one of its kind to debut with this chipset. Its storage and RAM options are currently unknown, however, the unit is said to launch with Android 10 OS.

This we can expect to be topped with the company's own Realme UI skin. Another highlight feature of the Realme 6i will be its big 5,000 mAh battery backed by 18W fast charging technology.

The details on the display type and resolution are also vague. But, the device will be launching with a waterdrop notch instead of the punch-hole on the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.

It can't be said for sure if there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner or the conventional rear-mounted one. Also, we can expect it to ship with a USB Type-C port. The Realme 6i is said to launch on March 17 in India, but the pricing has been kept a mystery.

via

Best Mobiles in India