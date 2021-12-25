Just In
- 42 min ago Important Milestones In Indian Telecom Sector In 2021
- 2 hrs ago Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched At Rs. 4,999; Sale, Features To Check Out
- 3 hrs ago Trendsetting Gaming Apps Of 2021: Everything From Call Of Duty To Genshin Impact
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports USA vs Ireland, 1st ODI: The match cancelled after positive Covid case among umpires
- News India logs 7189 new Covid-19 cases, 387 daily deaths
- Finance This Large Cap NBFC Stock Has 33% Upside, Buy Says Motilal Oswal
- Lifestyle Remdesivir To Be Used In Patients With Moderate To Severe COVID-19 Only: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Movies Minnal Murali To Shyam Singha Roy: Latest South Releases To Watch This Christmas!
- Education SSC CGL Examination 2021 Notification For Group B And Group C Posts. Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
- Automobiles Log9 Unveiled InstaCharging Station; Full Charge In Just 15-Minutes
- Travel Must-Visit Destinations During Christmas In Jammu & Kashmir For 2021
Realme 9 Pro+ Details Leaked Online: 5G Support Confirmed
Realme is likely to launch the Realme 9 series of smartphones in the first month of 2022. This series is expected to have four to five different models of smartphones, ranging from an affordable model to a premium mid-range device. Now, the details of the Realme 9 Pro+ have surfaced online, which is likely to be the most expensive and most powerful smartphone in the Realme 9 series of smartphones.
The Realme 9 Pro+ will be known as MRX3393. This is a 5G smartphone and confirmed to support multiple 5G bands. On top of that, the Realme 9 Pro+ will also support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will also have a dual SIM card slot with support for the 5G network on both slots.
Realme 9 Pro+ Software Experience
As per the leaked documents shared by Mukul Sharma, the Realme 9 Pro+ will run on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 OS. Do note that, the Realme 9 Pro+ will not ship with ColorOS, instead, it will come with Realme UI 3, which is also a forked version of ColorOS 12, similar to OxygenOS 12.
The leaked schematics of the Realme 9 Pro+ back panel also hints at some interesting design choices. The camera setup is located on the top left corner, which is similar to some of the smartphones in the Realme 8 series of smartphones. Given the current trend, there will be either three or four cameras with a primary high-resolution camera sensor.
The back panel does not have a fingerprint sensor indentation. This means the Realme 9 Pro+ will either have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Else, the smartphone will have an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just like the competition, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to have a high-refresh-rate panel, probably with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Though we don't have any confirmation on the processor, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to use a mid-tier 5G processor from either Qualcomm or Mediatek. The device is also expected to feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, a 4500/5000 mAh battery is likely to power the device with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C charger.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
40,999
-
33,999
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695