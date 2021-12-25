Realme 9 Pro+ Details Leaked Online: 5G Support Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Realme is likely to launch the Realme 9 series of smartphones in the first month of 2022. This series is expected to have four to five different models of smartphones, ranging from an affordable model to a premium mid-range device. Now, the details of the Realme 9 Pro+ have surfaced online, which is likely to be the most expensive and most powerful smartphone in the Realme 9 series of smartphones.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be known as MRX3393. This is a 5G smartphone and confirmed to support multiple 5G bands. On top of that, the Realme 9 Pro+ will also support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will also have a dual SIM card slot with support for the 5G network on both slots.

Realme 9 Pro+ Software Experience

As per the leaked documents shared by Mukul Sharma, the Realme 9 Pro+ will run on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 OS. Do note that, the Realme 9 Pro+ will not ship with ColorOS, instead, it will come with Realme UI 3, which is also a forked version of ColorOS 12, similar to OxygenOS 12.

The leaked schematics of the Realme 9 Pro+ back panel also hints at some interesting design choices. The camera setup is located on the top left corner, which is similar to some of the smartphones in the Realme 8 series of smartphones. Given the current trend, there will be either three or four cameras with a primary high-resolution camera sensor.

The back panel does not have a fingerprint sensor indentation. This means the Realme 9 Pro+ will either have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Else, the smartphone will have an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just like the competition, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to have a high-refresh-rate panel, probably with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Though we don't have any confirmation on the processor, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to use a mid-tier 5G processor from either Qualcomm or Mediatek. The device is also expected to feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, a 4500/5000 mAh battery is likely to power the device with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C charger.

