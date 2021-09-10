Realme 9 Series Launch Postponed To Next Year: Here's Why News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has yesterday launched the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i smartphones in India. At the launch event, the brand has also confirmed the launch of the successor of the Realme 8 series dubbed the Realme 9 series. The Realme 9 series was previously rumored to arrive during the Diwali festival. However, the brand has now announced that the launch will take place in 2022.

However, the exact launch date or timeline has not been revealed yet. The brand has further added that the next-gen Realme 9 will adopt a "fantastic mainstream" processor. The exact details of the processor are still a mystery.

Realme 9 Series Will Launch Next Year: Here's Why

At the event, the brand has not specified the reason for the delay in the launch. However, Realme India & Europe CMO Francis Wong has shared a tweet where he mentions "The tech industry has been largely impacted by the global shortage of CPUs. Brands can either make an agile product portfolio or compromise on the processors to use. We have quickly adjusted our product roadmap and hence #realme9series will be delayed to 2022."

Realme 9 Series: What To Expect?

As of now, there is not much detail about the upcoming Realme 9 series smartphones. However, the lineup is rumored to include Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Prime, and the Realme 9A. The brand is also expected to launch its first Note-branded smartphones under the 9 series which could include the Realme Note 9 and the Realme Note 9 Pro. There is no official word on this, so, it will be better to take the info with a pinch of salt.

With the newly launched Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i, the brand is selling a total of five models under the 8 series. The newly launched smartphones come with the MediaTek SoCs, 5,000 mAh batteries, triple rear cameras, and punch-hole displays.

For the unaware, the Realme 8s 5G is the world's first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, while the Realme 8i is India's first MediaTek Helio G96-powered phone. So, it remains to be seen which processor the brand will use for the upcoming Realme 9 series. At the launch event, the brand has also announced its first-ever tablet named the Realme Pad.

