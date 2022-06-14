Just In
- 1 hr ago Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, And More
- 15 hrs ago iPhone 14 Series Tipped To Get Major Front Camera Upgrades: What's New?
- 15 hrs ago Realme V20 5G With Dimensity 700 Chip Launched, Check Price & Specifications
- 15 hrs ago Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Best Motorola Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today; will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple
- Movies Vikram Day 11 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Thumps Box Office Records; Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark!
- Finance This Tata Group Stock Hit 5% Upper Circuit For Third Day In A Row
- Sports Australia 0-0 Peru aet, 5-4 pens: Socceroos qualify for World Cup thanks to dancing super-sub Redmayne
- Automobiles Ola Electric Invites Over 50,000 Customers To Its Futurefactory In Tamilnadu
- Education Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 Released At jetauj2022.com, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Travel From Dharamshala To McLeodganj In Just 5 Minutes Through Skyway
- Lifestyle International Day Of Yoga 2022: Beneficial Yoga Poses For People With Parkinson’s Disease
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Spotted With Triple Cameras, AMOLED Display: All You Need To Know
Realme seems to be on a launching spree. Joining the list of upcoming launches is the alleged Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The new Realme flagship phone will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The upcoming Realme smartphone was spotted on TENAA.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition On TENAA
The TENAA certification of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has revealed key details of the new phone. The certification has also revealed the images of the new Realme phone, giving us a good idea of what to expect.
Going into the details, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition was spotted with the model number RMX3551. This was the same model number that was earlier confirmed on the Chinese 3C regulatory platform. Now, the TENAA website has further confirmed a couple of features.
The new Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a central punch-hole cutout. Rumors suggest it would also support a 120hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1.
It is said to support up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Previously, the Chinese 3C certification confirmed 100W fast charging support. This would be Realme's first phone with 100W fast charging support.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Features: What To Expect?
The TENAA certification of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has also revealed the design. The new Realme phone will flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with two 50MP sensors as the primary and secondary shooters. It'll also include a 2MP supporting lens and a 16MP selfie camera.
Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is tipped to arrive in two battery models. Reports suggest it would pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging and another 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Like all other Realme phones, we can expect Android 12 OS paired with Realme UI 3.0 custom OS.
The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launch is still under wraps. Reports claim it would launch in July in China before making its way to the global market.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999