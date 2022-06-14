Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Spotted With Triple Cameras, AMOLED Display: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme seems to be on a launching spree. Joining the list of upcoming launches is the alleged Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The new Realme flagship phone will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The upcoming Realme smartphone was spotted on TENAA.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition On TENAA

The TENAA certification of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has revealed key details of the new phone. The certification has also revealed the images of the new Realme phone, giving us a good idea of what to expect.

Going into the details, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition was spotted with the model number RMX3551. This was the same model number that was earlier confirmed on the Chinese 3C regulatory platform. Now, the TENAA website has further confirmed a couple of features.

The new Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a central punch-hole cutout. Rumors suggest it would also support a 120hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1.

It is said to support up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Previously, the Chinese 3C certification confirmed 100W fast charging support. This would be Realme's first phone with 100W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Features: What To Expect?

The TENAA certification of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has also revealed the design. The new Realme phone will flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with two 50MP sensors as the primary and secondary shooters. It'll also include a 2MP supporting lens and a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is tipped to arrive in two battery models. Reports suggest it would pack a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging and another 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Like all other Realme phones, we can expect Android 12 OS paired with Realme UI 3.0 custom OS.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launch is still under wraps. Reports claim it would launch in July in China before making its way to the global market.

