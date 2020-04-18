ENGLISH

    RealmeNarzo 10 Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India on April 21 at 12:30 PM. The company is likely to announce at least two smartphones -- the RealmeNarzo 10 and the Narzo 10A through an online launch event, which will be streamed on Realme India's official social media handles.

    MadhavSheth, CEO, Realme India has now revealed some of the specifications of the RealmeNarzo 10 on twitter. Just a few days ago, he also confirmed what the term Narzo stands for. He also confirmed that this lineup of smartphones is built for Gen Z. Here is the abbreviation of Narzo according to the Realme India twitter account.

    • Next-level camera
    • A class processor
    • Remarkable battery
    • Zenith of design
    • Outstanding display

    RealmeNarzo 10 Confirmed Specifications

    The RealmeNarzo 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 AI SoC and most of the specifications are likely to be similar to the Realme 6i. The device will have a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Like the Realme 6i, the RealmeNarzo 10 is also expected to launch with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    In terms of software experience, the RealmeNarzo 10 and the Narzo 10A will be based on Android 10 OS with custom RealmeUI skin on top. The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

     

    RealmeNarzo 10 Expected Price In India

    The base variant of the RealmeNarzo might offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, probably with a dedicated microSD card slot and the device is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Realme India's official stores once the lockdown gets over.

    Read More About: realme news smartphones leaks
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:42 [IST]
    X