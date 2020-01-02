Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Appears On TENAA After 12GB Variant News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is adding advanced models to its portfolio, thereby diversifying it from being just a budget-centric brand. Last month, the brand took the wraps off the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G smartphones. Soon after the launch of these devices, the 12GB RAM variant of the 5G model was spotted on TENAA.

In a recent development, the 10GB RAM variant of the Redmi K30 5G has been spotted on TENAA, the Chinese certification database. The listing shows that the device will have multiple configurations including 6GB, 8GB, and 10GB RAM and storage capacities such as 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Redmi K30 5G 10GB RAM Variant Spotted

Going by the latest TENAA listing, the Redmi K30 5G seems to carry the model number M2001G7AC. It is touted to arrive with 10GB RAM hinting that this variant is on the cards. It is likely to arrive with 256GB of internal storage space as well.

Notably, the listing seems to have a slightly different model number as compared to that of the 12GB RAM variant. To recall, the 12GB RAM variant appeared on TENAA with the model number M2001G7AE. Having said that, it remains to be seen if the company will launch both the models or one of them.

Apart from a higher chunk of RAM, the TENAA listing does not show any other difference in terms of specifications and these are identical to the already announced models. This means that if the 10GB RAM variant makes its way to the market, then it will arrive with MIUI 11, 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, and a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor.

Our Take On Redmi K30 5G 10GB Variant

The Redmi K30 5G was launched alongside the RedmiBook 13 back in December 2019. The Redmi K30 5G is priced at RMB 1999 (approx. Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, RMB 2299 (approx. Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, RMB 2599 (approx. Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, and RMB 2899 (approx. Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant.

Having said that the company is working on a 10GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants, we can expect these to be priced relatively higher than the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB RAM. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding these variants of the Redmi K30 5G that are likely on cards.

