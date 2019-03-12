ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 6 Pro update brings MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in November last year with quad cameras. At the time of its launch, the smartphone came with MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Last month, Xiaomi started recruiting Beta testers for the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for a slew of devices including the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro update brings MIUI 10 beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie

     

    Going by a post on the official MIUI Forum, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.3.11 update based on Android 9 Pie to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. This update is slated to bring the March security patch to the smartphone. Notably, this is an MIUI Global Nightly Beta update and is available only for the closed beta testers for now. You can check this post for more details regarding the different MIUI versions.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro update

    Android 9 Pie-based MIUI Global Beta ROM is likely to be rolled out soon but interested users of select Xiaomi smartphones can download the zip file and flash the same using the manual method. Besides the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the other devices that will get the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI Global Beta ROM are the Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. All these devices might get the update in the coming months.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro price cut

    Recently, the Redmi Note 6 received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 11,999 for the base variant. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is now officially available for Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and Rs. 15,999 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space. The new pricing is available on Mi.com and Flipkart.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
