Samsung appoints Taiwanese company to make Galaxy S9's fingerprint scanner

Earlier this year, we came across many reports claiming that Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner. Naturally, fans were quite disappointed when the smartphones came with fingerprint scanners on their back.

The same rumors started brewing ahead of the launch of iPhone X. However, Apple decided to ditch the fingerprint scanner altogether in favor of the edge-to-edge screen and the 3D Face ID. Then came the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the same rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Well, in case of Samsung, the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus and Note 8 users were not happy with the awkward placement of the fingerprint scanner.

Well, the South Korean tech giant has apparently taken some action after listening to the complaints. As reported by the publication ETNews, Samsung has chosen a Taiwanese manufacturer to make the fingerprint scanners that will be employed on the Galaxy S9/S9 Plus, and most probably on the Galaxy Note 9 as well.

At this moment, there is hardly any information available on this mysterious company. The report mentions that the final contract between the companies is yet to be signed, but it is expected to be adopted unless there is a major upsurge going forward.

If the final contract gets signed, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo is expected to feature a fingerprint scanner with a new design, placement and new capabilities.

Besides this, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are also said to come with a rear dual camera system. There were rumors of the company ditching the fingerprint sensor on its upcoming flagships. However, the new report has poured cold water on those rumors.

Sources familiar with the matter said Samsung could also adopt 3D sensing cameras for the Galaxy S9 duo, but it will keep the fingerprint scanners. Reportedly, the company doesn't think facial recognition will be capable of handling certain tasks like payments as it is still not secure enough to prevent unauthorized access.