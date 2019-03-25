ENGLISH

    Samsung is rumored to be working on a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones. One of these upcoming devices - the Galaxy A90 is likely to be announced on April 10. Now, two new smartphones have been spotted on the Chinese certification database TENAA.

    Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 key specs revealed by TENAA

     

    Well, the talk is about the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70. The TENAA listing of these phones reveal that these could be premium mid-range smartphones likely pegged for launch next month. The listing also comes reveals some key specifications of these two upcoming Samsung smartphones shedding light on what we can expect.

    Samsung Galaxy A60 specifications

    Going by the TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A60, which is relatively a downgraded variant with a lower price tag is said to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a punch-hole to house the selfie camera. Contradictorily, there were reports that the device will flaunt a relatively larger 6.7-inch display. It is likely to measure 155.2 x 73.9 x 7.9mm in dimensions and have a 3410mAh battery, the other aspects that have been revealed include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple cameras at its back.

    Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 key specs revealed by TENAA

    Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

    When it comes to the Galaxy A70, this smartphone is said to arrive with a 6.7-inch display with Infinity-U notch. To power this massive display, it appears to feature a 4400mAh battery. There appears to be no fingerprint sensor at its rear hinting at an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, there is a triple camera setup at its back with LED flash as well.

     

    While these details have been revealed by the certification database, it has not divulged any information regarding the camera, storage and RAM. Even the chipsets remain unknwon for now. Given that the Galaxy A90 with a notch-less display could be announced on April 10, we can expect these two models to also see the light of the day then. But an official confirmation is awaited.

    Monday, March 25, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
