Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Support For 12 5G Bands Support Launched

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been launched in India. This new mid-range 5G smartphone from the South Korean tech giant comes with a slew of highlights including support 12 5G bands, a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Also, the device gets the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price In India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been launched in India in two different storage configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 20,999 while the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 22,999. The device comes in two color options - Matte Aqua and Matte Black.

The newly launched Samsung smartphone will go on sale starting from October 3 via Flipkart, the official Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country. Both the 6GB RAM and 8GB options will be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 as an introductory offer. Also, there will be no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts for buyers. Notably, the special launch price will be available only for a limited period on account of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The device runs Android 11 topped with One UI 3.1.

The imaging aspects include a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the notch on the display. The rear camera module comes with features including Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, Food Mode, Night Mode, Pro Mode and Panorama.

Connectivity wise, the latest Samsung smartphone is bundled with 5G, 4G LTE, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 headphone jack. The other aspects of the Galaxy F42 5G include Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support and the box is bundled with a 15W charger as well.

In terms of competition, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will compete against rivals including iQOO Z3, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and the Realme X7 5G.

