Samsung Galaxy M10 Receives Price Cut Of Rs. 1,000

Back in January this year, Samsung came up with the Galaxy M series of affordable smartphones. These phones were launched as online-only devices and this strategy became a hit for the company. As intended, the sales of these devices were impressive and these phones managed to find a place among the bestselling models.

Initially, the company launched three models in the new series - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. Last week, the Galaxy M40 was launched in the country for Rs. 19,990. And, there are claims that there will be a new variant of the Galaxy M30 with upgraded specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Price Cut

Well, the Samsung Galaxy M10 launched earlier this year has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The smartphone has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and was launched for Rs. 7,990. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space was launched for Rs. 8,990.

After the price cut, the Galaxy M10 is available for Rs. 6,990 and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants respectively. Notably, the new pricing is reflected on the official Samsung online store and Amazon India as well. This price cut has been implemented after the price cut on the Galaxy M20.

Highlights Of Samsung Galaxy M10

This is the entry-level smartphone launched in the Galaxy M series. The device flaunts a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone gets the power from an Exynos 7870 SoC. For imaging, the device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary wide-angle sensor. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well.

Launched with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.5, this smartphone received the Android 9 Pie and One UI update recently. Despite being an entry-level device, it comes with the Widevine L1 certification support for users to stream HD video streaming via popular apps. And, there is a 3400mAh battery operating under its hood.

Should You Buy Galaxy M10?

If you have been looking forward to buy an entry-level smartphone with almost all the latest features and design trends, then the Galaxy M10 will definitely be a great buy as it comes with the much-needed aspects. Moreover, this could be the right time to get your hands on this device as it has become even more affordable.

