Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition To Launch As Galaxy M21 2021: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Samsung is gearing up to launch the Prime Edition of the Galaxy M21 smartphone. However, the latest development confirms that the smartphone would be launched with the Galaxy M21 2021 moniker. Earlier this month, the smartphone with the SM-M215G model number appeared on the Samsung India website, hinting an imminent launch.

Besides, the Google Play Supported device listing revealed that the handset will be dubbed as the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. Now, the moniker has been updated as the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 on the listing.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Details

Last year, we saw the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition with similar features as the original Galaxy M31 except for a few differences. Considering this, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is also believed to come with the identical specifications as the original Galaxy M31 phone.

To recall, the Galaxy M21 ships with the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, e expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Upfront, the phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with FHD+ resolution. The device was launched with Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box; however, we expect the upcoming model will ship with Android 11 OS.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Other aspects include a 6,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Expected Price, Launch Timeline

As of now, the pricing and launch timeline are still under wraps. However, the launch seems around the corner as the support page has already gone live. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Besides, the Galaxy M21 2021 is expected to be a bit expensive compared to the Galaxy M21. Since the Prime Edition usually comes with an Amazon Prime membership offer and pre-installed Amazon apps such as Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Shopping. So, we expect the upcoming smartphone will have these same offerings.

Via

Best Mobiles in India