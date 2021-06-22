Samsung Galaxy M22 With 25W Charging Spotted On FCC Certification; Another Affordable Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to add another device to its M-series dubbed the Galaxy M22. The phone had already visited the Geekbench listing and now it has received the FCC certification, hinting an imminent launch. Alongside, the listing has revealed some features of the upcoming Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Features Out Via FCC Listing

The Samsung Galaxy M22 with model number SM-M225FV was spotted (by MySmartPrice) on the FCC listing. The listing confirms the phone will support 25W fast charging; however, it will ship with a 15W in-box charger. For connectivity, the phone will support 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi. Apart from this, the listing has not shared any details about the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Previously, the Geekbench listing revealed the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM. On the software front, the Galaxy M22 is also said to run Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 on top.

Moreover, the phone was leaked with a 48MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie camera sensor. It is also said to sport a water-drop notch at the front to house the selfie camera and could pack a 6,000 mAh battery unit. Other details like the display and camera sensors of the Samsung Galaxy M22 are still under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy M22: What To Expect?

Considering the name of the device, it is likely to be the successor of the existing Galaxy M21. So, the Galaxy M22 is also believed to sport an AMOLED panel, expandable storage option, and a quad or triple camera setup. As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming M-series phone is expected to be an affordable device.

Apart from the Galaxy M22, the brand has another M-series device named the Galaxy M21 2021 which was previously tipped to come with the M21 Prime Edition moniker. The phone is said to come with similar features as the original Galaxy M21; however, it will include an Amazon Prime membership offer and pre-installed Amazon apps such as Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Shopping.

