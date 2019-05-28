Just In
Samsung Galaxy M30 finally receives Android 9 Pie update with One UI
Samsung Galaxy M30 came with Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin on top
The Samsung Galaxy M30 is currently the most expensive M series smartphones in India, which comes with a triple rear-camera setup and an AMOLED display with Infinity U notch. The device was launched in India with Android 8.1 Oreo, and now, the company is rolling out the Android 9 Pie update with One UI skin on top.
Considering the recent development, the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 are expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks, as promised by Samsung. At the time of launch, Samsung confirmed that all three M series smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update with One UI skin on top.
The update for the Galaxy M30 comes with the build number M305FDDU1BSEA, and the update is around 1.14 GB. Along with the Android 9 Pie update, the package also includes the security patch for the month of May 2019.
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M30 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The device also has a triple rear-camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device houses a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.
A 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging via USB type-C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. After the recent update, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top. In India, the base variant of the Galaxy M30 retails for Rs 14,990, which is a great price tag for the device, which offers a lot of interesting features.