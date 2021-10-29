Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Available At Rs. 5,000 Discount: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the latest mid-range smartphones from Samsung with 5G connectivity, the Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India back in India starting from Rs. 29,999. Now, as the festival of Diwali is fast approaching, the company has announced a price cut on the device. Going by the same, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 5,000 on this device for a limited time period.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Cut

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively. As a result of the price cut, these two variants of the smartphone will be priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs. 26,999 for a limited time period.

Notably, the price cut has been announced for the offline market and is not reflected on the online stores such as Amazon that sell the device. Also, this is a limited period offer that is applicable from October 28 to October 31. Talking about the Amazon listing of this smartphone, the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM can be bought for Rs. 25,999 while the high-end 8GB RAM variant can be bought for Rs. 27,999 via the online retailer.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Should You Buy?

To detail what you will get with the mid-range 5G smartphone from Samsung, you can get a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Also, the hardware aspects of the device comprise an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset that is teamed up with two storage options such as 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Running Android 11 topped with One UI 3.0, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Samsung smartphone we are talking about bestows a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, the Galaxy M52 5G flaunts a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Having said what it comes bundled with, the device could be a good buy at a discount of Rs. 5,000.

