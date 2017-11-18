Samsung Galaxy S9 visits Geekbench with Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung Galaxy S9 is circulating in a lot of rumors and speculations in the recent times. Recently, we saw that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might be unveiled early next year and a lot of the specifications have been hitting the web, thanks to the various leaks.

Now, the Galaxy S9+ has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing the details of this smartphone. Going by the benchmark listing, the Samsung smartphone is said to carry the model number SM-G960F. The listing shows not mention anything regarding the name of the smartphone but it reveals how the device might perform. As the Galaxy S8 carries the model number SM-G950, we believe the one spotted on the benchmark database could belong to the Galaxy S9 lineup.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Galaxy S9 specs leaked by benchmark listing The Geekbench listing has shed light on some of the key specifications of the Galaxy S9. The smartphone is believed to run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. Also, it is said to feature 4GB RAM and use the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. While the global variants of the smartphone will use the Exynos chipset, the US market is said to get the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Most powerful Android smartphone According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S9 has a single-core score of 2680 and a multi-core score of 7787. This shows that the smartphone could be the most powerful Android smartphone to be launched ever. We need to mention that unannounced smartphones usually show a high scores on Geekbench. Despite the fact that it is touted to be the most powerful Android phone, it is not on par with the scores obtained by iPhone X. Notably, the iPhone X scored 4197 and 10051 in the single-core and multi-score tests. Galaxy S9 to have facial recognition feature Since long, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were rumors to feature an under-glass fingerprint sensor. But the recent reports have rubbished off these claims suggesting that the smartphone might not have an under-glass fingerprint sensor as the company has been successful in implementing the same. Instead, Samsung is likely include 3D sensing cameras for facial recognition such as the Face ID on the iPhone X. Anti-glare layer on camera There are media reports tipping that the Galaxy S9 might feature a dual camera setup with an anti-glare BBAR layer ghost technology. This tech is said to eliminate the glare and dual images on the photos those are capturing with the Galaxy S9 rear cameras. April release date likely A couple of days, there were reports claiming that the Galaxy S9 will be launched alongside the Galaxy S9+ and 4-inch Galaxy S9 Mini. It was said that these smartphones will be unveiled during the MWC 2018 and released sometime in April.