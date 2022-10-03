Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Gets Blue Color Variant In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable smartphone back in August 2022 in India. Initially, it came in three colors namely Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold. However, it missed the blue color variant, which was available in other regions like the US. Now, after a couple of months, the South Korean giant has added the blue color to its palette in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in blue color comes at a starting price of ₹89,999 as the other color options. It will be available with 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage variants in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. It gets a secondary cover display, which is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 512×260 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. This chipset debuted with the Asus ROG Phone 6 series of smartphones and powers other smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, OnePlus 10T, iQOO 9T, and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, among others. The Flip4 is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide shooter with a 123-degree field of view. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 10MP front snapper.

Some noteworthy features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 include stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Samsung Knox, dual SIM (Market Dependent), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and IPX8 water resistance, among others. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs in a 3,700mAh battery under its hood coupled with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The smartphone ships with Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 out of the box.

