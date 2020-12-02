Samsung Launches New Programs For Customers In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has announced a couple of new programs for its Samsung Exclusive Stores customers in India. These new programs are the Smart Club Loyalty Program, Samsung Referral Program and more that are beneficial for both existing and new Samsung customers. This way, customers will get rewards based on their purchases.

Samsung Smart Club Loyalty Program Details

Detailing on the Samsung Club Loyalty Program, it will provide customers will reward points on each purchase of Samsung smartphones priced over Rs. 15,000. The collected reward points can be redeemed later on subsequent purchases at the Samsung Exclusive Stores. Also, the customers will get three vouchers worth up to Rs. 6,000 along with a fast track upgrade option and Smart Club membership.

Samsung Referral Program Details

As the name suggests, the Samsung Referral Program will provide both the referee and referrer with reward points on completing a successful transaction at a Samsung Exclusive Store. Notably, the referrer receives an additional Smart Club benefit of up to Rs. 7,500 by referring family and friends to buy select Samsung smartphones.

Interestingly, repeat customers can exchange their smartphones at an authorized Samsung Service Center and get a discount coupon of 5% even if the device is not covered by warranty. The discount coupon can be redeemed at the Samsung Smart Plazas, Samsung e-stores, and Samsung Smart Cafes.

Rewards On Select Samsung Products

Check out the referee and referrer rewards you can get from the details given below.

The referrer reward on the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip is Rs. 2,500 and the referee reward for the same is Rs. 3,500. Likewise, the referrer reward for any device such as Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10E is Rs. 1,500 while the referee reward for the same is Rs. 2,000. Finally, the referrer reward for the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite is Rs. 1,000 while it's referee reward is Rs. 1,500.

Best Mobiles in India