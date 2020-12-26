Just In
Samsung Releases Stable Android 11 Update For Galaxy S20 FE: Report
Samsung announced the flagship Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Initially, the brand launched three different models in this series including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Pro, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Later on, the company added an affordable model in this series called the Galaxy S20 FE. This model was announced with an Android 10 based One UI 2.0 interface. Now, the company has dished out the stable version of the new Android OS. What does the new changelog bring? Here's a look at the details:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Receives New Android Update
Samsung has now released the stable Android 11 OS to the Galaxy S20 FE. The company has announced the roadmap for the latest Android updates for the eligible devices in Egypt. This information has been revealed via a report shared by SamMobile.
According to the report, the company has released the new Android firmware with the G781BXXU1BTL4 build number. Besides the Android 11 OS, this update also brings along the latest One UI 3.0 interface. It is worth mentioning that the company has not yet released this update to the remaining models in the Galaxy S20 series.
Only the affordable variants are getting this firmware update. Both 4G and 5G variants will be receiving this update. As of now, the company has not announced which regions will receive the new firmware initially. The update can be downloaded manually from the Update section in the Settings menu.
The changelog will include all the latest Android 11 goodies. The report doesn't reveal the entire changelog also if the features would be the same on both models. However,.some features would likely be identical. Besides a new layout, the update also brings along a dedicated playback widget and other features.
