Samsung To Launch Cheaper Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is one of the best-value flagship smartphones we tried in 2022. Now, Samsung is planning to unveil a 4G variant of the handset to make the device even more valuable for the masses. As per a report on galaxyclub.nl (Dutch), the Korean giant will unveil the budgeted 4G-only variant of the Galaxy S21 FE with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Other specifications such as display, camera, etc. will most likely remain unchanged.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and not any Exynos CPU. The octa-core SD720G can be accompanied by 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The mid-range CPU can be seen on several devices including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, Vivo V21e, Redmi 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9s, etc.

The choice of CPU indicates that Samsung wants to keep the price as low as possible and doesn't want users to compromise on other important hardware such as display and camera.

The report also has a mention of the model number of the upcoming Samsung device- SM-G990B2, which has appeared on Samsung's Germany official website. However, there's no official word from Samsung on the launch timeline of the 4G-only Galaxy S21 FE in the European or Indian market. More details should surface in the coming weeks.

Should You Buy A Premium 4G Smartphone In 2022?

The official rollout of 5G can happen sooner than expected as the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal for the auction of the 5G spectrum to bring faster 5G connectivity to the masses. The Indian government will hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July 2022, and if everything stays on the timeline, the 5G rollout can start happening by the year-end or in the first quarter of 2023.

In that case, buying a mid-range or a premium 4G phone doesn't make much sense if you like to keep a handset for at least two to three years. The Indian market now offers decent 5G compatible devices for under Rs. 25,000 and a 4G phone priced similarly or even higher might not return a good value on your investments in the longer run.

If Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy S21 FE 4G to India, the company has to keep the price very competitive to make it a value-for-money offering for buyers.

