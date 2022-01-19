Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched At Rs. 8,499; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno has launched the Tecno Pop 5 Pro in India which will sit with the recently launched Tecno Pop 5 LTE. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro also carries an affordable price tag and the features include a massive 6,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and so on. The handset also comes with support for 14 regional languages.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Price And Availability In India

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro has been announced in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration which is priced at Rs. 8,499. The phone will be available in Ice Blue, Sky Cyan, and Deepsea Luster color options via retail outlets across the country. As of now, there is no info regarding the online availability.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Features

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro has a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 269ppi, 480nits brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The processor's name is yet to be announced; however, is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio A22 chip. The 32GB of internal storage of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 256GB. The phone offers an 8MP main camera along with a secondary AI lens.

Upfront, it features a 5MP selfie camera sensor along with an LED flash. Moreover, the phone runs Android 11 Go Edition with on HiOS 7.6 custom skin. It is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery unit that is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of talktime and 120 hours of music playback. Lastly, the Tecno Pop 5 Pro includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a budget-centric device under Rs. 10,000 segment, then you can consider the Tecno Pop 5 Pro. You'll get a good battery life, expandable storage option, and Android 11 Go Edition. Besides, Tecno is launching the Tecno Pova Neo smartphone on January 20 (tomorrow) in India. It is expected to be a powerful affordable device compared to the Pop 5 Pro.

