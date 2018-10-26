Two new Nokia smartphones get Russian certification, launch imminent

The Finnish smartphone manufacturer Nokia has recently registered two new phones with the Russian certification authority. Among the two phones which the company has registered with the certification authority, one is a smartphone that has a code TA-1139, and the other is a feature phone with the code TA-1114. Nokia had registered both the devices with the Russian certification authority on October 23, 2018. With the phones getting certified it would be safe to assume that the company could soon introduce these phones in the market.

Apart from the above-mentioned TA-1139, and the TA-1114 phones, Nokia had also got some of its other devices registered with the Chinese Ministry of certification. While the company had also registered the TA-1114 with the Chinese ministry of certification, there were four other phones that were registered with the Chinese ministry. The devices registered included TA-1131, TA-1117, TA-1132, and TA-1146.

It is not immediately clear as to what these phones will offer in terms of features and specifications and at what price bracket will they be available. According to some reports from the web, it is being speculated that the TA-1139 which has been registered with the Russian certification authority might be a global variant of the highly anticipated Nokia 9 or the Nokia X7.

As for the specs and features offered by the Nokia X7, the device packs a 6.18-inch full HD+ HDR ready display. Under the hood, the device is backed by a Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with Adreno 615 GPU to render the graphics. The device is available in two RAM and storage variants including 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of native storage. Powering the smartphone is a decent 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia has also launched the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone in India recently. The BAR shaped feature phone is made out of plastic and packs a 2.4-inch QVGA curved display with a screen resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The device features a Snapdragon 205 SoC paired with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM along with 4GB of built-in storage which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.