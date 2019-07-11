Vivo S1 With 32 MP Selfie Camera and Triple Rear Camera Launching Soon in India: Teaser Image Leaked News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo has already launched its much-anticipated device called "Vivo Z1 Pro", last week in the Indian market. And now the company has announced that the device will be available as the first sale via Flipkart and Vivo.com, at 12 PM today in India. Days after the Z1 Pro was launched, the company is now planning to launch its first smartphone from S-series line up in India.

The details about the new S-series smartphone has been revealed, through a leaked image. As per the leak, the new device is likely to be the Vivo S1. That is expected to come with a 32MP selfie camera along with triple rear camera setup. To recall, the Vivo S1 launched in China is a rebranded model of Vivo 15, and the latter is already available in the Indian market.

Hence, it is likely that the Chinese Vivo S1 will look different than the Indian Vivo S1 model.

Vivo S1 Features, And Specifications

According to the teaser revealed in India, the Vivo S1 will come with the triple rear camera setup. Upfront, the handset will make use of a 32MP selfie camera. The new handset is going to arrive in the Indian market with two storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The teaser also reveals the device to come with a waterdrop-like notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as the price is concerned, the Vivo S1 will be priced at Rs. 20,000 for 6GB + 128GB variant. And Rs. 25,000 for 8GB + 128GB variant. It must be noted that revealed Indian teaser matches with the teaser shared by Vivo in Indonesia, in terms of some specs. And as per the teaser, Indonesian Vivo S1 also comes with a 32MP selfie camera, triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop notch, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This device will be released in Indonesia on July 16th, 2019. And the users can expect similar specifications and features even for the Indian variant.

(source)

