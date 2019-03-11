Vivo S1 leaked specifications are here: Likely to cost Rs 20,000 News oi-Vivek Vivo S1 has a 24 MP pop-up selfie camera

Vivo is all set to launch a new mid-tier smartphone under the new S series. The company is most likely to unveil the Vivo S1 in the next few days, which is expected to be the re-branded version of the recently launched Vivo V15.

Here are the features, pricing, and possible specifications of the Vivo S1, the upcoming smartphone from Chinese smartphone OEM with a pop-up selfie camera and a gradient design.

Vivo S1 design

The Vivo S1 looks identical to the Vivo V15 with a gradient back panel. The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a Vivo branding on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

Just like the Vivo V15, the Vivo S1 is expected to have a polycarbonate back panel, which mimics glass. The device will have a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the Vivo S1 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone is most likely to feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Vivo S1 has a triple rear-facing camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 24.8 MP selfie camera with a pop-up mechanism.

The Vivo S1 is most likely to come with a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top. The smartphone is expected to cost 2000 Yuan or Rs 20,000 in China.

Source